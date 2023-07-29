Engineering student? 5 useful apps that will help you prepare for success
Are you an engineering student? Finding it difficult to understand, but want to score well and succeed in your academic pursuits? Well, these 5 apps can help you prepare very well.
Wolfram Alpha:This website is very popular among engineering students, since it provides solutions to all engineering related queries.
It allows students to explore various parts of engineering, including computing formulas, algorithms, material science and many more
Snip by Mathpix: Snip is such a time saviour app. It is probably the first app which allows students to take pictures of mathematical problems and then the app will solve it visually
SoloLearn: It is the best app for those who are new to the field of software engineering.
It has various introductory courses of programming languages ranging from C to Ruby on Rails. students can easily learn coding from this app
Learn software Engineering: This app provides tutorials, programming lessons, programs, questions and answers and more. From Software Engineering basics to becoming a Software Engineering expert, it helps in all.
It provides a wide collection of hundreds of programs (code examples) with comments, multiple questions and answers.
Ekeeda Engineering courses: With this app you can get access to more than 500 courses and Specializations developed by 100+ of the best faculties, and advance your career by mastering subjects.