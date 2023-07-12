Enhance Brain Power: 5 Tips and 4 Apps to Boost Your IQ
Meditate
Meditating enhances focus and mindfulness and improves your cognitive function.
Embrace cognitive growth
Try to learn about new things and activities that are outside of your comfort zone. This will enable your brain to adapt and learn.
Harness mindfulness
Being present at the moment is important to improve your brain's functionality. Mindful practices enable you to be focused and more efficient.
Empower emotional intelligence
Strengthening emotional intelligence empowers individuals to skillfully recognize, comprehend, and navigate emotions.
Manage your ego
Ego comes in various forms, therefore, remember to promote self-confidence for your brain to have a positive mindset.
CogniFit app
This app is designed to enhance your short-term memory. It provides games to test your 20 different cognitive abilities.
Peak app
It has mini-games that focus on concentration, language, mental agility, and problem-solving skills.
Lumosity app
It trains your cognitive abilities in terms of memory, focus, and problem-solving.
Elevate app
It encourages a healthy diet and suggests food to empower your brain. Additionally, it recommends brain exercises.