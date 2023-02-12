ENORMOUS 2526-foot asteroid is set to buzz Earth at 88735kmph SOON
An asteroid which is double the size of the Eiffel Tower is all set to make a horrifically close encounter with Earth soon! (Pixabay)
NASA has issued an alert against an asteroid named Asteroid 2005 YY128. (NASA)
Although it is expected to fly past Earth on February 16, it will be at extremely close quarters- just 4.6 million kilometers away. (Pixabay)
This asteroid is absolutely massive with a width of almost 2526 feet (770 meters) making it more than double the size of the Eiffel Tower which measures 330 metres in height. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2005 YY128 will pass past Earth on February 16 at 06:16 at a distance of 4.6 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
To detect such space rocks in advance, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Center for NEO Studies maintains an impact risk assessment list of all the near-Earth objects that will make relatively close approaches to Earth. (NASA)
NASA's JPL has given the tag of potentially hazardous objects to all the space rocks that approach within 4.6 million miles of Earth and have a size larger than about 150 meters. (Pixabay)
This is what makes this giant approx 2526-foot wide asteroid a potential threat to Earth. (Flickr)
Not just this, the asteroid is rushing towards the Earth at a blistering speed of 88735 kilometers per hour, CNEOS data listed. (Pixabay)
After this encounter, the next close approach of asteroid 2005 YY128 to our planet will happen on September 26, 2029. (NASA)