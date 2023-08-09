EPFO SSA exam to be held in August; Check 4 apps that will help you
Photo Credit: Pexels
EPFO SSA exam is scheduled for August. Check the details and take a look at these 4 apps that can help you to prepare.
Photo Credit: Pexels
EPFO SSA exam is scheduled for August 18 to August 23. Registered candidates must check their admit card for centre details and exam timings.
Photo Credit: Pexels
As per the notice, candidates can download their EPFO SSA city intimation slip from the second week of August.
Photo Credit: Pexels
EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 2674 vacancies for which the eligibility exam is being conducted.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The exam will be held in two phases one would be a computer-based test and the other will be a computer typing test, computer data, and entry test. Now check out the preparatory apps.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Testbook: This offers a wide range of test series, mock tests, and previous years' question papers for the EPFO SSA exam to help students practice better.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Practice Mock: This app makes sure you are well aware of the exam pattern and syllabus. It also offers free sample test papers to examine performance.
Photo Credit: Pexels
EaseToLearn: It app contains an EFPO exam subject-wise question bank, mock tests, topic tests and more for you to practice.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
Adda 247: It provides candidates with a study plan, learning material, live classes and more.