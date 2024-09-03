ESA shares 5 pictures of the month images captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
Published Sep 03, 2024
Check out these 5 pictures of the month images captured by NASA's James Webb Space.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope has been stunning space for a few years now since it is a new space observatory.
Over the duration, the Space Telescope has contributed to several discoveries and provided scientists with a great view of deep space.
Therefore, every month ESA shares pictures of the images captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA/ ESA
NGC 6440: This is an image of a massive star cluster located over 28,000 light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA/ ESA
Galaxy NGC 4449: It is a dwarf galaxy also known as Caldwell 21 as it is located 12.5 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA/ ESA
RX J1131-1231: NASA James Web Space Telescope discovered the best-lensed quasars that look like a jewelled ring.
Photo Credit: NASA/ ESA
Messier 106: It is one of the brightest nearby spiral galaxies located 23 million light-years away from Earth.
NGC 1333: It is the star-forming cluster spotted in the Perseus molecular cloud located over 960 light-years away from Earth.
