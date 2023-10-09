Even as Gaganyaan mission breeds hope, Chadrayaan-3 mission goes dark
Photo Credit: ISRO/X
As the Chandrayaan-3 mission revival is slim, ISRO is now focusing on the Gaganyaan mission for which first testing has begun. Know more about the Gaganyaan mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO/X
The chances for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to continue are very low as the second lunar night for Vikram landar and Pragyan rover has begun probably spelling their doom permanently.
Photo Credit: ISRO/X
However, ISRO scientists are hoping for a miracle. On the other hand, the Indian space agency is gearing up for the Gaganyaan mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO/X
ISRO announced its preparations for Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), an uncrewed flight test designed to assess the performance of the Crew Escape System in relation to the Gaganyaan mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The TV-D1's focus will be on testing an unpressurized form of the crew module, and this module is currently being prepared for transport to the launch site.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Gaganyaan mission specifically aims to show India's capabilities to conduct a successful manned mission with advanced technologies.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Gaganyaan mission plans to send three astronauts into a 400-kilometre orbit in space. They will stay for 3 days on the spacecraft to conduct studies.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Now the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) spacecraft is getting ready to carry humans onboard. According to reports, the craft will carry a crew escape system for emergencies.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Additionally, the spacecraft will have a crew module and a service module. The crew model will have an Earth-like environment for the astronauts onboard.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
On the other hand, the service module will consist of, propulsion, thermal, power, avionics systems and deployment mechanisms.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
The astronauts are also being trained for the mission in terms of physical and mental knowledge. The course will cover technical, emergency and survival training.