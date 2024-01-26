Everhour app: How this time tracking app helps improve productivity

Published Jan 26, 2024
 Improve your time management and productivity boosting skills with the Everhour app and get a detailed report of how you spend time.

Everhour app is a time and task management app which enables users to make improvements to their schedule and productivity.

With this time tracking app, users can create tasks, and organize them in sections with estimated time of when these tasks will be completed.

It has a live tracking feature which tracks activities and time from the background and lets other members of your team know that you are working.

The Everhour app creates a detailed timesheet and provides how users spend their time on meetings, projects, tasks, and more.

It also monitors your progress based on productivity and over time helps organizations and clients create an accurate budget for employees.

Users can also customize their reports by adding columns, adjusting grouping, reordering, applying filters, or formatting data.

The Everhour app can be easily integrated with other productivity tools such as Asana, Basecamp, Trello, ClickUp, and more.

The app has an intuitive interface providing users with a quick and easy setup. Additionally, users can access their reports on the app easily.

The Everhour is available in a free version for small teams and freelancers with basic time-tracking features.

It also provides a monthly subscription which is priced at only $8 per month. 

