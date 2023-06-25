Evernote to BrainScape, here are top 5 most useful Apps for college students
Are you a college student and want to stand out from everyone regarding the depth and span of your knowledge? Do you want to get off to a cracking start in your career? Evernote, BrainScape to EasyBib, here are top 5 apps that will not only do that, but will also keep your mind organised and help you grow every day.
Evernote is a popular note-taking application that allows users to create, organize, and synchronize their notes across multiple devices. It offers features such as tagging, search functionality, and the ability to attach files and images to notes.
Grammarly is a widely used writing assistant tool that helps users improve their writing by providing real-time suggestions for grammar, spelling, punctuation, style, and tone. It can be used as a web browser extension or as a standalone application
EasyBib is an online citation generator that helps students and researchers create accurate citations and bibliographies in various citation styles. It supports multiple source types, including books, articles, websites, and more, and provides automatic formatting for citations.
WolframAlpha is a computational knowledge engine that provides answers and generates reports for a wide range of topics and queries. It uses a vast amount of curated data and powerful algorithms to deliver results and insights in areas such as mathematics, science, engineering, and more.