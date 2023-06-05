Everything you wanted to know about Apple XR headset ahead of WWDC 2023; 10 points
The Apple headset is on course to make history . It is the first product category to be rolled out by Apple after the Apple Watch and that was 10 years ago. It is also Apple's first-ever headset.
However, their fate may not be the same. While the Apple Watch has been a resounding success, Apple headset may not be. In fact, it may go the way of Meta Platforms' Meta Quest headset, which is not very popular.
However, Apple has put in a lot of time, effort and money into the Mixed-Reality Headset and xrOS and here is everything about it that you wanted to know before the announcement at WWDC 2023 later today.
1. What will it be made of? Apple headset will likely be made of aluminum, glass, carbon fiber. It may look like ski goggles and feature a new magnetic charger. It will show a wearer’s facial eyes, and be packed with a number of cameras.
2. What is it meant for or what can it do? For communication, video, gaming and even productivity.
3. And what special thing does it do? The headset blends augmented and virtual reality. The VR features will be powered by a pair of bright, 4K screens inside the headset, while the AR functionality will be enabled by the video pass-through mode, Bloomberg says.
4. How will it work? The headset has a Digital Crown like the Apple Watch for users to toggle between AR and VR. When in VR, the user is fully immersed. When AR is toggled, content and applications fade back slightly and mix with the real environment surrounding the wearer, Bloomberg added.
5. What chip does it pack? The headset packs an M2 chip with 16GB of memory, or RAM, and will use an external battery pack, something like the MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone. It is wired.
6. How will it be operated? Users will use their eye and hand controls and have Siri as an assistant. It will have multiple microphones and speakers.
7. What is the price: Apple headset is priced at around $3,000.
8. When will it be available for sale? It will be announced at the WWDC, but the release date may be after the launch of iPhone 15 or maybe even December.
9. What will it be called? The options are Reality Pro or Reality One to XR Pro. The OS will be named xrOS.
10. What about those people with glasses? The device is too slim to support the wearing of normal glasses beneath it and a prescription lens system may play a role.