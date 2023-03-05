Exciting Flipkart Holi deal! Oppo F21 Pro 5G price cut to 5240 from 31999
Looking for an affordable camera smartphone to capture your Holi moments? Then Oppo F21 Pro 5G price cut deal ticks all the right boxes for you. (HT Tech)
Flipkart Holi Sale 2023 is about to end today! That means this is your last chance to make your Holi memorable. (HT Tech)
Amongst a bunch of deals, Oppo F21 Pro 5G has seen a massive price cut that will let you own it at an affordable price. (HT Tech)
The Oppo F21 Pro 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available on Flipkart for Rs. 25990. (HT Tech)
It marks a discount of Rs. 6000 against an MRP of Rs. 31999 on the e-commerce platform. But wait! The price of the smartphone can be reduced further. (HT Tech)
The bank offers being provided on the phone include a 10% discount of up to Rs. 750 on DBS Bank Card and up to Rs. 500 off on IDBI bank cards. (HT Tech)
There is an alluring exchange offer too! If you avail this, you can get up to Rs. 20000 further off. (HT Tech)
All you need to have is an old smartphone in good working condition to exchange. With the help of discounts, bank offers, and exchange offers, the price of the Oppo F21 Pro 5G can come down to Rs. 5240. (HT Tech)
However, this will be the maximum discount which will be applicable to certain smartphones only. Hence, you should check the discount before checkout. (HT Tech)
Oppo F21 Pro 5G is "all about camera performance. From picture-perfect portraits to overall colours and detailing, it ensures great images in daylight." (HT Tech)
Oppo F21 Pro 5G comes with a unique colour gradient design, breathing LED lights around the rear camera, and impressive camera performance. (HT Tech)