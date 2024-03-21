Exciting Holi offer! Apple iPhone 14 Plus price slashed on Amazon by 25 pct
Massive Discount: Grab the iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs. 66,999, a whopping 25% off from its original price of Rs. 89,900.
No Cost EMI: Enjoy convenient EMI options starting at just Rs. 3,248 with No Cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards.
Partner Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.
Exchange Offer: Trade-in your old device and save up to Rs. 27,550 on your new iPhone 14 Plus purchase.
Super Retina XDR Display: Experience stunning visuals on the 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display of the iPhone 14 Plus.
Advanced Camera System: Capture better photos in any light with the advanced camera system, including Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision and Action mode for smooth videos.
Durability and Battery Life: Enjoy all-day battery life and up to 26 hours of video playback with industry-leading durability features like Ceramic Shield and water resistance.