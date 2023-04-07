Exciting offer! iPhone 13 price drops to JUST Rs. 31999, don’t spend Rs. 69900
Save as much as Rs. 37901 with this massive iPhone 13 price drop on Flipkart. Check details.
If you are in need of an upgrade to your existing smartphone, then you should not wait any longer. There is a great iPhone 13 price drop available for a limited period.
Flipkart is offering a massive deal where you can own the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 31999. This is how.
The retail price of the iPhone 13 128GB variant on Flipkart is Rs. 69900, currently.
But Flipkart is offering a flat 11 percent discount. This is a massive Rs. 7901 off on the iPhone 13.
After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 61999. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole.
But you can bring this number down if you have an old smartphone lying around.
Flipkart also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 30000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this.
The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. But, you will get some discount for every smartphone.
If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 home for just Rs. 31999 and save Rs. 37901 in the process.
The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with 60Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset.