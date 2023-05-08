Exclusive iPhone 15 Pro Max features that Apple may roll ou
Apple is set to bring some exclusive features and upgrades this year with the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max. Here’s what you may get to experience this year.
Thunderbolt port: There are many reasons to wait for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but one of the most important upgrades is surely the USB-C port arrival.
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are even tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt outputs too.
Camera: As per the leakster Ice Universe, iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a Sony IMX903 camera sensor which is almost an inch in size.
The larger sensor can capture 20 percent more light and also has built-in support for 14-bit DNG RAW for better photography.
Design: The iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a titanium frame for the first time.
Moreover, it will have the thinnest bezels on any smartphone.
Chipset: iPhone 15 Pro Max will pack a new A17 Bionic chipset which will be more powerful than the current A16 chipset and may well be the fastest chip on any smartphone.
Wi-fi upgrade: iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6. It provides higher concurrency, lower latency, and greater bandwidth.
Action button: Apple reportedly intends to bring changes in the Mute switch or "Action button" with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.
As per several rumours, the new mute button will replace the current mute switch and will enable additional features. Reports say that it will be fully customisable just like Apple Watch Ultra.