Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 08, 2023
Photo Credit: AFP

Apple is set to bring some exclusive features and upgrades this year with the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max. Here’s what you may get to experience this year.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Thunderbolt port: There are many reasons to wait for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but one of the most important upgrades is surely the USB-C port arrival. 

Photo Credit: AP

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are even tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt outputs too. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Camera: As per the leakster Ice Universe, iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a Sony IMX903 camera sensor which is almost an inch in size.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The larger sensor can capture 20 percent more light and also has built-in support for 14-bit DNG RAW for better photography.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Design: The iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a titanium frame for the first time.

Photo Credit: Usplash

Moreover, it will have the thinnest bezels on any smartphone.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Chipset: iPhone 15 Pro Max will pack a new A17 Bionic chipset which will be more powerful than the current A16 chipset and may well be the fastest chip on any smartphone. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Wi-fi upgrade: iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6. It provides higher concurrency, lower latency, and greater bandwidth. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Action button: Apple reportedly intends to bring changes in the Mute switch or "Action button" with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

As per several rumours, the new mute button will replace the current mute switch and will enable additional features. Reports say that it will be fully customisable just like Apple Watch Ultra. 

