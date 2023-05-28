Explore the best apps for learning graphic design and securing high-paying jobs

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan
Published May 28, 2023
Canva is a user-friendly graphic design platform featuring pre-designed templates, tools, and rich features.

1. Canva

Learn graphic design effortlessly with Canva, even without advanced skills. Accessible on both web and mobile platforms.

Experience the power of Adobe Illustrator Draw, a robust graphic design app available for iOS and Android. Create vector-based designs and illustrations...

2. Adobe Illustrator Draw

with customisable brushes, layers, and seamless integration with other Adobe Creative Cloud apps. Perfect for professionals and aspiring designers alike.

Procreate is a powerful graphic design and illustration app designed exclusively for iOS. It offers customisable brushes, layers, and advanced tools.

3. Procreate

Loved by professionals and beginners alike, Procreate enables the creation of stunning digital art on mobile devices.

These apps provide beginner-friendly tools and tutorials for mastering the basics of graphic design. Furthermore, they offer in-app purchases options, unlocking even more advanced features and tools for enhanced learning.

