Explore the best apps for learning graphic design and securing high-paying jobs
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Canva is a user-friendly graphic design platform featuring pre-designed templates, tools, and rich features.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
1. Canva
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Learn graphic design effortlessly with Canva, even without advanced skills. Accessible on both web and mobile platforms.
Photo Credit: Adobe
Experience the power of Adobe Illustrator Draw, a robust graphic design app available for iOS and Android. Create vector-based designs and illustrations...
Photo Credit: Adobe
2. Adobe Illustrator Draw
Photo Credit: Adobe
with customisable brushes, layers, and seamless integration with other Adobe Creative Cloud apps. Perfect for professionals and aspiring designers alike.
Photo Credit: Procreate
Procreate is a powerful graphic design and illustration app designed exclusively for iOS. It offers customisable brushes, layers, and advanced tools.
Photo Credit: Procreate
3. Procreate
Photo Credit:
Loved by professionals and beginners alike, Procreate enables the creation of stunning digital art on mobile devices.
Photo Credit:
Click here
These apps provide beginner-friendly tools and tutorials for mastering the basics of graphic design. Furthermore, they offer in-app purchases options, unlocking even more advanced features and tools for enhanced learning.