Explosion on Sun blasts CME! Solar storm set to hit Earth tomorrow

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 23, 2023
Photo Credit: NASA

The After the CME blast on the Sun, a solar storm is going to strike the Earth and it could have a massive impact. 

Photo Credit: NASA

Several astronomers had warned about the high number of magnetic filaments present on the Earth-facing side of the Sun.

Photo Credit: NASA

The magnetic filaments are the looping structures and are filled with plasma and magnetic fields.

Photo Credit: NASA

These Looping structures are set off randomly causing big explosions on the surface of the Sun.

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory spotted a massive blast in one of the filaments on April 21, 2023.

Photo Credit: NASA

 NASA also observed that a huge coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud was hurled toward Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

According to a Space Weather report, "A magnetic filament snaking across the sun's southern hemisphere erupted today, hurling a CME toward Earth".

Photo Credit: NASA

The report further states that "SOHO images confirm that it is heading straight for us. The CME will probably reach Earth on April 24th. G1 to G2-class geomagnetic storms are possible when it arrives”.

Photo Credit: NASA

The report further states that "SOHO images confirm that it is heading straight for us. The CME will probably reach Earth on April 24th. G1 to G2-class geomagnetic storms are possible when it arrives”.

Photo Credit: NASA

According to SOHO, the resultant geomagnetic storm will be as high as G2-class.

Photo Credit: NASA

Such Solar storms could be dangerous for satellites. If strong enough, it could break down mobile networks and internet services too.

Photo Credit: NASA

Very strong solar storm could also cause power grid failures, and corrupt sensitive ground-based electronics.  

Check More