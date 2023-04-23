Explosion on Sun blasts CME! Solar storm set to hit Earth tomorrow
The After the CME blast on the Sun, a solar storm is going to strike the Earth and it could have a massive impact.
Several astronomers had warned about the high number of magnetic filaments present on the Earth-facing side of the Sun.
The magnetic filaments are the looping structures and are filled with plasma and magnetic fields.
These Looping structures are set off randomly causing big explosions on the surface of the Sun.
NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory spotted a massive blast in one of the filaments on April 21, 2023.
NASA also observed that a huge coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud was hurled toward Earth.
According to a Space Weather report, "A magnetic filament snaking across the sun's southern hemisphere erupted today, hurling a CME toward Earth".
The report further states that "SOHO images confirm that it is heading straight for us. The CME will probably reach Earth on April 24th. G1 to G2-class geomagnetic storms are possible when it arrives”.
According to SOHO, the resultant geomagnetic storm will be as high as G2-class.
Such Solar storms could be dangerous for satellites. If strong enough, it could break down mobile networks and internet services too.
Very strong solar storm could also cause power grid failures, and corrupt sensitive ground-based electronics.