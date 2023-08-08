Eyeing MBA? These top 5 online courses will boost your business skills
If you are eyeing an MBA or looking to boost your business skills, here are 5 top-notch online business courses to take.
MBA is a tough course that delves into all things related to running a business, but starting the course without gaining some knowledge can make things difficult for you.
Business is a vast course and contains various specialisation areas that you can master with some thoughtfully chosen courses.
Check out these 5 courses to enhance your business skills before starting your MBA journey.
Wharton’s Business Foundations Specialization (Coursera): This course will help you enhance your business knowledge by covering topics like marketing, financial accounting, managing social and operations management.
How to Build a Startup (Udacity): This course will help you learn about customer relations and business development by explaining various models, value propositions, channels and more.
Marketing in a Digital World (Coursera): This courses explore the impact of digital tools on product, promotion, placement, and price in marketing.
Strategy & Business Management (brunch work): This course will help you enhance your business concepts, develop a business strategy, craft a marketing, sales plan, and more.
Project Management (Simple learn): This course covers essential project management skills, including effective team leadership, ensuring a smooth journey from start to finish.