Eyewatch, bSafe to NTES, 5 travel safety apps to secure your daily trips
bSafe: It is a real-time safety app that sends live videos and audio to emergency contacts. By activating the app with a voice alarm or SOS code, it shares your GPS location.
Emergency contacts can view real-time videos and audio captured by your phone for up to 5 minutes.
After reaching a safe zone, the app offers an "I am Safe" button to notify emergency contacts.Designed specifically for women's safety.
Guardian - Be Safe: It is a road safety and accident alert app. It allows users to communicate with selected contacts in the event of a vehicle accident. Users can register vehicles of friends and family to receive emergency alerts.
NTES: It is the official app for tracking trains running status in real-time. It eliminates the need for calling the IVR system by providing accurate information on the go.
Users can check trains available between two stations for regular commuting. The app also offers options to get trains for the next 4 hours, making it convenient for official travel.
IRCTC Connect: It is the official app of the Indian Railways. It offers various options for ticket bookings and flight bookings. Users can easily plan their travel without visiting the IRCTC website.
These five apps provide added security and convenience for daily travels. By using these apps, users can enhance their safety when they are out and about.