Published Jul 10, 2023
Do you wish to study abroad or want to work overseas - UK, USA, Australia or somewhere else? International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam provides ample opportunities to move overseas. To improve English skills, here are 5 best apps.

6 countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Ireland are English-speaking countries that accept the IELTS test.

IELTS is not an easy exam to crack. You need strategic and regular practice for that. These 5 apps can help you ace the IELTS exam:

IELTS Prep App by British Council: This is an official app from the British Council. It offers practice tests, interactive exercises, tips, and sample answers for all four sections of the IELTS exam. 

Udemy: It provides various courses and guidance for IELTS. It covers all sections of the IELTS Academic test including Writing (Task 1 and Task 2), Speaking, Listening, and Reading.

Vocab 24:  It offers newspaper editorial analyses, word meanings, daily new words, practice tests, vocab booster games, quizzes, videos, idioms and phrases, and many other services for IELTS.

IELTS Test PRO:  It offers students unlimited access to its practice tests and sample answers for reference and preparation. 

English Radio: It is an application that provides Speaking and Listening lessons for English language proficiency tests like IELTS. This app includes a good collection of radios programmes from the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and others.

