Fabulous Discounts on Croma! Grab iPhone 14, iPhone 13 with massive price cuts

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 27, 2023
Photo Credit: Reuters

If you want to purchase an iPhone with huge savings, you need to hurry.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Croma's Everything Apple Sale is live and will conclude on May 2, 2023.

Photo Credit: Reuters

During the sale period, you can avail amazing offers on several Apple products including iPhone, iPad, AirPod, and more.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Here are some of the best deals to steal on iPhone on Croma during its Eveything Apple sale.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Croma is offering amazing offers on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The price of the iPhone 13 is starting at Rs. 61990 on Croma. Notably, the price of the phone varies depending on the storage and colour option you pick.

Check here
Photo Credit: Unsplash

You can opt for EMI too which starts at Rs. 2918 per month to get the iPhone 13.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The iPhone 14 (128GB variant) is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 71990 and iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) for Rs. 82990 on Croma.

Check here
Photo Credit: Unsplash

If you opt for EMI, you will have to pay Rs. 3389 per month.

You can opt for exchange and bank offers too to get the above mentioned devices at a further lower rate.

Read more