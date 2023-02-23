Fabulous offer!
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price drop to 90999, plus FREEBIES
There’s an amazing offer live on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra through which this flagship smartphone can be yours with a massive discount on Amazon- plus freebies. (Unsplash)
What else can be better than enjoying the experience of a premium smartphone at an affordable price? This is now possible with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. (Unsplash)
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes at a retail price of Rs. 131999 for a 12GB+ 256GB variant. But right now, you can buy it at a whopping discount of 30 percent. (Unsplash)
This means you will be able to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra priced at Rs. 92999. What’s amazing about it? This price is free of any exchange deals or bank offers. (HT Tech)
Apart from the initial price cut, a further 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2000 is available on HSBC credit card transactions. This will drop the price to Rs. 90999. (HT Tech)
Not just that, the customers of IDBI, Bank of Baroda and HSBC card holders can also earn discounts and cashback. (HT Tech)
This offer has more in store for you! You can get six months of free Spotify Premium subscription upon purchase of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. (HT Tech)
The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X Display, an S Pen, and the phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm chipset. (Pexels)
For photography, it packs a 108MP wide-angle camera, dual 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-Wide, and Space Zoom lens with 3x and 10x Dual Optical Zoom. (Pexels)
It is a great deal for those who are looking for a premium feature-packed smartphone with top-notch performance and photography experience.
It must be noted that the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at a price of Rs. 124999.