Facing communication barriers? These 5 AI translator apps can help you learn languages
Photo Credit: pexels
Communication in different languages has been made easier with AI translation apps. Check out these 5 apps that can help you learn any language you want.
Photo Credit: pexels
What is AI translation?
Photo Credit: pexels
AI translators work on Machine learning languages where they translate words or sentences of different languages into your language.
Photo Credit: pexels
AI translation relies on a technology known as Neural Machine Translation (NMT), which was developed by Google starting in 2016.
Photo Credit: pexels
Google Translate
Photo Credit: pexels
This app translates text, documents, and websites for free. It supports hundreds of languages that users can take advantage of.
Photo Credit: pexels
iTranslate Translator
Photo Credit: pexels
It is an augmented reality-based tool that lets you translate text, speech, visuals, and even your immediate environment.
Photo Credit: pexels
Bing Microsoft Translator
Photo Credit: pexels
Microsoft Translator is a cloud-based service that excels in translating text, audio, video, and hyperlinks. It supports over 100 languages and 12 voice translation algorithms.
Photo Credit: pexels
Alexa Translations
Photo Credit: pexels
When it comes to translating legal, financial, technical, and commercial documents, Alexa Translations is the one for you.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
Reverso Translation
Photo Credit: pexels
This app translates various different languages and also provides pronunciation guidelines.