Facing communication barriers? These 5 AI translator apps can help you learn languages

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 10, 2023
Photo Credit: pexels

Communication in different languages has been made easier with AI translation apps. Check out these 5 apps that can help you learn any language you want. 

Photo Credit: pexels

What is AI translation?

Photo Credit: pexels

AI translators work on Machine learning languages where they translate words or sentences of different languages into your language. 

Photo Credit: pexels

AI translation relies on a technology known as Neural Machine Translation (NMT), which was developed by Google starting in 2016.

Photo Credit: pexels

Google Translate

Photo Credit: pexels

This app translates text, documents, and websites for free. It supports hundreds of languages that users can take advantage of. 

Photo Credit: pexels

iTranslate Translator

Photo Credit: pexels

It is an augmented reality-based tool that lets you translate text, speech, visuals, and even your immediate environment. 

Photo Credit: pexels

Bing Microsoft Translator

Photo Credit: pexels

Microsoft Translator is a cloud-based service that excels in translating text, audio, video, and hyperlinks. It supports over 100 languages and 12 voice translation algorithms.

Photo Credit: pexels

Alexa Translations

Photo Credit: pexels

When it comes to translating legal, financial, technical, and commercial documents, Alexa Translations is the one for you. 

Photo Credit: pexels

Reverso Translation

Photo Credit: pexels

This app translates various different languages and also provides pronunciation guidelines. 

Click here