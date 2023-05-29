Facing problems loading BGMI on iPhone and Android? Fix it this way
BGMI is finally back in action today, but for some it is throwing up loading problems! So, if you are facing loading problems while playing BGMI on your iPhone, iPad or Android smartphone, then here is a way out.
BGMI has beem available for downloading purpose only for Android users starting from May 27 on Google Play Store.
For iPhone users, BGMI can be downloaded from today starting noon. Both Android and iPhone users can start playing the game from today.
BGMI has confirmed in a Twitter post that this is a phased rollout. So, you may not be able to access the game immediately.
However, if you have been able to download BGMI, but are facing errors while loading the game, then these steps may help you.
First, turn off your mobile net or wiFi and then open BGMI game again on your phone.
If you see the network not responding and showing an error, click on 'ok'.
Now, turn on your internet and log in with your ID. This may help to begin your game.
BGMI fans should know that after a ban of around 10 months, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is back in India for a period of three months.
During the 3-month period, it will be monitored by government officials. BGMI has made its comeback with certain changes being implemented such as limited time of play, different colour of blood and more.