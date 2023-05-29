Facing problems loading BGMI on iPhone and Android? Fix it this way

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 29, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

BGMI is finally back in action today, but for some it is throwing up loading problems! So, if you are facing loading problems while playing BGMI on your iPhone, iPad or Android smartphone, then here is a way out. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

BGMI has beem available for downloading purpose only for Android users starting from May 27 on Google Play Store. 

Photo Credit: BGMI

For iPhone users, BGMI can be downloaded from today starting noon. Both Android and iPhone users can start playing the game from today.

Photo Credit: BGMI

BGMI has confirmed in a Twitter post that this is a phased rollout. So, you may not be able to access the game immediately. 

Photo Credit: BGMI

However, if you have been able to download BGMI, but are facing errors while loading the game, then these steps may help you. 

Photo Credit: BGMI

First, turn off your mobile net or wiFi and then open BGMI game again on your phone. 

Photo Credit: BGMI

If you see the network not responding and showing an error, click on 'ok'.

Photo Credit: BGMI

Now, turn on your internet and log in with your ID. This may help to begin your game.

Photo Credit: BGMI

BGMI fans should know that after a ban of around 10 months, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is back in India for a period of three months.

Photo Credit: Pexels

During the 3-month period, it will be monitored by government officials. BGMI has made its comeback with certain changes being implemented such as limited time of play, different colour of blood and more.

Click here