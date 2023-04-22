Fantastic deal! Buy iPhone 13 Mini for just 32749 against 64900 on Flipkart
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Now you can receive a heavy discount on the iPhone 13 Mini this way on Flipkart. Check it out here.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Super Exchange Days sale is live on Flipkart which makes the price of the smartphone more affordable for you.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Currently, iPhone 13 Mini has a flat discount of Rs. 2901.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
As per Flipkart's price listing, the iPhone 13 Mini is worth Rs. 64900 but with the initial discount it has come to Rs. 61999.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Check Product
If you wish to further slash the price of the smartphone then, you can take advantage of exchange and bank offers.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 29250 off with the exchange deal, for which all you need to have is an old smartphone in working condition.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
This is important to keep in mind that the discounted amount on exchange deals depends on the resale value of the device that you trade in.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
After the accumulation of both offers, you can get the device for just Rs. 32749.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
You can further lower the price of the smartphone by using bank offers available on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Flipkart is offering a flat Rs. 2000 discount for HDFC debit and credit cardholders.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check here
The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch OLED display with 1200 nits of brightness and a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide.