Fantastic deal! Oppo F21s Pro 5G price cut to 5449 against 31999; get lowest price THIS way
If you're in the market for a stylishly designed smartphone with impressive cameras, then you should check out one of Amazon's most fantastic deals that it has rolled out the Oppo F21s Pro 5G.
Oppo F21s Pro 5G comes at a retail price of Rs. 31999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
During this Amazon deal, the price has dropped to just Rs. 25999 with a flat 19 percent discount.
To make the smartphone even more affordable, you can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2500 on SBI Credit Card, HDFC bank transactions.
This will help you to grab the Oppo F21s Pro 5G for just Rs. 23499.
Apart from this, there is an exchange deal too to make the deal sweeter!
Amazon is offering up to Rs. 18050 off while exchanging your old smartphone. Yes, and that means you can grab the new Oppo F21s Pro 5G for just Rs. 5449! (Pexels)
Why should you buy Oppo F21s Pro 5G? It sports the ultra slim retro design and also flaunts Orbit Light. (Pexels)
For photography, F21s Pro 5G sports a 32MP ultra-sensing front selfie camera, a 64MP rear camera with a specialist depth camera and microlens, and more. (Pexels)