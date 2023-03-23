Fantastic discount! Samsung Galaxy M53 price sliced to 22990 from 32999; No exchange needed
Looking for an affordable smartphone? Check out this mid-range Samsung Galaxy M53 smartphone now available with a big price cut. (HT Tech)
From performance and photography to the battery, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is an excellent smartphone in its category.
It comes at a retail price of Rs. 32999, but you have a chance to nab it at just Rs. 8999. Wondering how? Just read on. (HT Tech)
This special deal is offering an initial 27 percent discount on the smartphone. That means you can get this mid-range all-rounder at Rs. 23990. (HT Tech)
Flipkart has also rolled out some card offers which include up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions. (HT Tech)
This way, you will be able to nab the smartphone at just Rs. 22990 with bank offers.
The deal is exclusively available for the Mystique Green colour variant of 128GB storage. (Unsplash)
What does Samsung Galaxy M53 5G have to offer at this price? The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is a solid mid-range smartphone that sports a 108MP primary camera. (Pexels)
It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support completes the package. (Pexels)
The Galaxy M53 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.