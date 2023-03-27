Fascinating price drop! Oppo Reno8, Reno8 T prices fall under 3000; Reno8 Pro under 16000
Flipkart has announced alluring offers on the Oppo Reno8, Reno8 T and Reno8 Pro. (Oppo)
All these three smartphones are available at a hugely discounted rate along with exchange and bank offers. (HT Tech)
With the help of the offers, the price of the Oppo Reno8, Reno8 T, and Reno8 Pro can be reduced by huge amounts. (HT Tech)
The Oppo Reno8 5G (8GB+128GB) gets a discount of 23% and can be purchased for Rs. 29999 against 38999. (Flipkart)
Exchange offer can fetch you a further reduction of up to Rs. 28000, bringing Oppo Reno8 price down to just Rs. 1999. (Flipkart)
The Oppo Reno8 T 5G (8GB+128GB) can be yours at a discounted rate of Rs. 29999 against 38999. (HT Tech)
You can reduce the cost further by up to Rs. 27000 on exchange, whicg drops Oppo Reno8 T's price to Rs. 2999. (HT Tech)
The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G (12GB+256GB) is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 45999 against Rs. 52999 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
The cost of the Reno 8 Pro can further come down to up to Rs. 15999, by opting for exchange offer of up to Rs. 30000. (HT Tech)
