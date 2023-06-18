Father's Day deal! Samsung Galaxy A34 price plunges to LOWEST since launch

Published Jun 18, 2023
This Father’s Day, you have a chance to get a mid-range smartphone at an affordable price! The Samsung Galaxy A34 has seen a whopping discount on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A34 can be a perfect gift for your dad this Father's Day! It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging.

For photography, the Galaxy A34 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.

However, the interesting part is that the Galaxy A34 price has plunged! It is now available with a discount of 24%. 

The 8GB RAM and 128GB base model of the Galaxy A34 is originally priced at Rs. 35499, based on Amazon's price listing.

Thanks to this Father’s Day Amazon deal, you can buy it for Rs. 26949 right now.

You have the opportunity to save more with Amazon's card offers from HDFC Bank, which can provide an additional Rs. 1250 off. 

To make the deal even more exciting, you can exchange your old smartphone for a discount of up to Rs. 22800. 

However, it must be noted that the value of the exchange offer depends on the age and condition of your old phone, so you may not receive the full offer value.

Nevertheless, the exchange deal and bank offers can help you get the Galaxy A34 at an affordable price.

