Father’s Day Gift Ideas: Garmin smartwatches now available with big discount

Published Jun 05, 2023
Father’s Day Gift Ideas: Garmin has rolled out big discounts on its smartwatches just in time for Father's Day. Buyers can avail the discounts till 2nd July 2023. 

 Up to Rs. 28,000 discount on fenix 7 series of smartwatches

Up to Rs. 30,000 discount on fenix 7X smartwatch

Up to Rs. 28,000 discount on epix Gen 2 smartwatch  

Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to honour your dad. If he is a fitness aficionado, then know that Garmin has brought discounts of up to 33% off on Fenix 7, Fenix 7X and Epix Gen 2 smartwatches.

These smartwatches are rugged, GPS-enabled timepieces and offer advanced mapping, navigation, and fitness tracking features. 

Fenix 7/ Fenix 7 Solar: The Fenix 7 is a powerful GPS multisport smartwatch engineered to elevate outdoor pursuits. Powered by solar energy, the Fenix 7 Solar redefines endurance with its extended battery life.

Fenix 7X: This rugged multisport GPS features a scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens, packs a built-in LED flashlight, Pulse Ox sensor, and advanced training metrics.

Epix Gen 2: It is a premium AMOLED GPS smartwatch with Sapphire crystal lens. It offers 24/7 health monitoring, sports apps, accurate positioning, and a 1.3" always-on display. 

