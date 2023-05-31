Father’s Day gift ideas: NoiseFit Force Plus to Qubo Wireless Powerbank, check out the perfect gift for dad
This gift will definitely ignite a joy in your father's heart. A rugged smartwatch such as NoiseFit Force Plus is the perfect Father’s Day gift for dads who seek a tech companion for their adventures.
NoiseFit Force Plus smartwatch
If your dad is a gadget enthusiast, a wireless power bank is the perfect gift to keep him connected and his devices powered up at all times.
Qubo Wireless Powerbank
The Qubo MagZap wireless power bank offers a high-capacity battery pack combined with wireless charging capabilities. With multiple USB ports and a wireless charging pad, it allows charging multiple devices simultaneously.
Enhance your dad's driving experience and prioritize his health with this air purifier. Perfect for those who spend a lot of time on the road.
Qubo Smart Car Air-Purifier
This air purifier removes allergens, airborne bacteria, dust, odours, and harmful and toxic pollutants from the car's air.
Give your dad a gift that reminds him that they will forever be our action-packed champion. The Transformers Range of action figures is a great way to transport them back to their childhood.
Hasbro Transformers Range