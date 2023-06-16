Father's Day Gift Ideas: Top gadgets for the modern dad
Noise NoiseFit Curve Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling: This smartwatch features a 35.05mm TFT Display, IP68 Water Resistance, and comes with a jet black strap. It is priced at Rs. 1,799.
Fire-Boltt Visionary Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling: Offering a 45mm AMOLED Display, IP68 Water Resistance, Black Strap, and an Always On Display, this smartwatch is available at Rs. 2,999.
Noise NoiseFit Twist Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling: Featuring a 35.05mm TFT Display, IP68 Water Resistance, and a jet black strap, this smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,799.
Redmi 12C Smartphone: This smartphone comes with 4GB RAM, a 64GB variant, and is available in the color option Royal Blue. It is priced at Rs. 8,799 (Including all Taxes).
GoPro Hero9 5K and 20MP 30 FPS Waterproof Action Camera with Bluetooth Connectivity (Black): This action camera is priced at Rs. 32,499.
Vivo T2 5G Smartphone: With 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and in the Nitro Blaze color, this smartphone is available at Rs. 18,999.
Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13.3 Inch, 8GB, 256GB, macOS Big Sur, Space Grey): This MacBook Air is priced at Rs. 81,990.
OPPO A78 5G Smartphone: With 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and in the Glowing Blue color, this smartphone is priced at Rs. 18,999.
These gadgets offer a range of features and functionalities at various price points. So, depending on your requirements and your budget, you can pick the best tech gift that you believe your father will love.