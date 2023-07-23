Feeling sick? Check these 5 popular apps for online consultation with doctors
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you are feeling unwell, but don't really want to visit any doctor, and also prefer keeping the consultation hasslefree, then we have your back! Get it done from the comfort of your home! Just try out these 5 popular apps for online consultation of doctors.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Practo: is one of the most popular doctor consultation apps in India.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It has a large network of doctors across the country, and you can book appointments online or chat with doctors directly.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Lybrate: This is another popular app for doctor consultations. It allows you to chat with doctors, book appointments, and even get prescriptions.
Photo Credit: Pexels
You can consult a doctor 24/7 online on this app and can read authentic health articles and health tips
Photo Credit: Pexels
MFine: This app offers video consultations with doctors. You can track your health records, get lab tests, and scan reports on this single app.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The registration fee is zero for this app and you can consult with doctors who are multilingual.
Photo Credit: Pexels
MediBuddy: It offers a range of healthcare services, including doctor consultations, lab tests, and medicines.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It is a good option if you are looking for a comprehensive healthcare solution.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Docon App: You can book In-clinic and video consultation appointments with your doctor and can get lifetime access to digital prescriptions.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
You can have a free follow-up on chat with your doctor through this app. It maintains your medical history and gives you reminders about your upcoming appointment