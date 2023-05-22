FINALLY! Make stickers within WhatsApp on your iPhone soon

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 22, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

WhatsApp users will get an in-built sticker maker for iPhone users! is it the end of third-party apps? Read on. 

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

WhatsApp stickers have become a separate way of chatting in itself! Forget about artificial intelligence boost, you don't even need words! 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

However, in order to get the customized stickers, WhatsApp users had to rely on third-party apps. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Thanks to this new built-in sticker maker in WhatsApp, third-party apps will soon be a thing of the past!

Photo Credit: HT Tech

As per a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new sticker maker tool that will let you customize the stickers within the app.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

However, the feature will be limited to iOS 16 users only in the initial phase.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

How will it work? The new sticker tool will allow iPhone users to choose an image from the gallery and convert it into a sticker within the app. 

Photo Credit: HT Tech

It must be noted that the built-in sticker maker for iPhone users is currently in beta version for iOS 23.10.0.74. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

When will it be rolling out for all iPhone users? It is still unclear.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Recently, WhatsApp has rolled out a ‘Lock chat’ feature to safeguard personal chats. 

Click here