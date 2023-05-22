FINALLY! Make stickers within WhatsApp on your iPhone soon
WhatsApp users will get an in-built sticker maker for iPhone users! is it the end of third-party apps? Read on.
WhatsApp stickers have become a separate way of chatting in itself! Forget about artificial intelligence boost, you don't even need words!
However, in order to get the customized stickers, WhatsApp users had to rely on third-party apps.
Thanks to this new built-in sticker maker in WhatsApp, third-party apps will soon be a thing of the past!
As per a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new sticker maker tool that will let you customize the stickers within the app.
However, the feature will be limited to iOS 16 users only in the initial phase.
How will it work? The new sticker tool will allow iPhone users to choose an image from the gallery and convert it into a sticker within the app.
It must be noted that the built-in sticker maker for iPhone users is currently in beta version for iOS 23.10.0.74.
When will it be rolling out for all iPhone users? It is still unclear.
Recently, WhatsApp has rolled out a ‘Lock chat’ feature to safeguard personal chats.