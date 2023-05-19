Find asteroids for NASA! It was never so SIMPLE to be a space geek
Photo Credit: Pixabay
If you are a space geek, then you may help NASA discover asteroids! Yes, you read it right. It's very simple, you just need to do this.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Daily Minor Planet project uses data from the Catalina Sky Survey, a NASA-funded initiative based at the University of Arizona.
Photo Credit: NASA
This survey captures over 1000 images every night which makes it impractical to manually examine all potential asteroids.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Don't fret! You can do it easily. It is a simple task where you will determine whether the light specks in the images represent authentic celestial bodies or if they are false detections.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The false light streaks can be caused by factors like untimely "twinkles" in the starry background, dust on the telescope mirror, or other sources.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
All you need to do is tap on either "yes" or "no" to answer if it is a real object.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You will need to visit the project's website at www.zooniverse.org and visit the section 'Discover new asteroids every day!'
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It also provides a quick tutorial to help you find asteroids in photos.