Fitshot Aster, Gizmore Cloud to NoiseFit Halo, check 5 smartwatches to gift on Women's Day
Do you want to make the special women in your life feel really good? Then here are some really cool gifts that you should look at for Women's Day. From Fitshot Aster, Gizmore Cloud to NoiseFit Halo, check features and prices here. (Pixabay)
The first one in the list is Ambrane Wise Eon Max, which features a 2.01-inch LucidDisplay with 550nits peak brightness, 240x283 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. (Ambrane)
The smartwatch comes with 100+ cloud-based watch faces and an AI watch face feature which allows users to click pictures and generate their own watch faces using AI. You can buy it for just Rs.2799. (Ambrane)
The second one is Fitshot Aster, which features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display. It has 1000nits of peak brightness with a resolution of 466x466 pixels. (Flipkart)
The Fitshot Aster is available for Rs. 3299,it has Health features include Continuous Heart Rate, SpO2, Blood Pressure, Menstrual Cycle, Sleep Monitoring, Breath Training and more. Fitshot Aster comes with IP68 water resistance for endurance. (Amazon)
The next one in the list is Gizmore Cloud which is priced at Rs. 1499, It has 500nits of peak brightness and the smartwatch features Bluetooth calling. (Gizmore)
The smartwatch features unlimited cloud watch faces and even has a Calculator app along with an array of essential trackers, such as a Heart Rate Monitor, Women's Health Monitor, Sleep Tracker, and SpO2 Monitoring. (Gizmore)
Another one in the list is Maxima Max Pro Sky is the ability to set screen lock with password and options to create personalized QR codes. You can buy it for 1799. (Maxima)
It has advanced Bluetooth calling and comes loaded with 150+ cloud-based watch faces, Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2, Sleep and stress monitoring features. It has an IP67 rating to protect the watch from dust, sweat and rain. (Amazon)
The last one in the list is NoiseFit Halo, it features a 1.43-inch AMOLED, always on display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels. (Noise)
The NoiseFit Halo comes packed with an array of wellness features under Noise Health Suite that can keep a track of all your vitals. It comes in just Rs. 3999. (Flipkart)