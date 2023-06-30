A list of five diploma programs after 10th grade and apps to make studying easier
Diploma in engineering
The IT sector is booming all around the world which is opening a number of job opportunities. After pursuing a diploma you can get a job as a system analyst, programmer, software engineer, operations executive, and more.
Diploma in business administration
This program is in high demand among youngsters. For 10th graduates, it is the best time to apply for business administration programs. These programs can land you a very high-paying job, especially if you study further..
Diploma in biotechnology
Biotech is the combination of biology and technology. This program covers how technology can be used in the medical and biology fields. After the program, you can apply for jobs like a biochemical engineer, microbiologist, biostatistician, and more.
Diploma in agriculture engineering
India is a country with vast agricultural practices. Therefore, after pursuing the diploma you’ll get various job opportunities to get you started.
Diploma in Journalism
This course is the most recommended course for school students. Journalism is a program that can be done by anyone. It opens various job opportunities like content writing, social media marketing, digital marketing, public relations, and more.
StudyBlue app
It allows users to upload their class study materials, create electronic flashcards to study and share, and practice quizzes.
Evernote app
It allows you to keep all kinds of study materials in all formats be it handwritten notes, audio or video notes, memos etc.
Office Lens app
You can edit and share texts from documents, whiteboards, blackboards, magazines, receipts, and more with this app from Microsoft.