Flip the price! Oppo Find N2 Flip price slashed to 55999 from 99999 in Flipkart Bachat sale
Flipkart has rolled out an amazing deal on Oppo Find N2 Flip and you can now get it at a new low price.
Flipkart has rolled out the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale from March 31st to April 2.
The recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip with an MRP of Rs. 99999, is also available on sale on Flipkart.
However, you have a chance to nab it as low as Rs. 55999 through cashback and incentives.
After the initial discount, Oppo Find N2 Flip is priced at Rs. 89999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
You will be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs. 5000 on pauments made via HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, and Flipkart Axis Bank Credit and Debit Card.
To make the deal sweeter, Flipkart is offering a whopping Rs. 29000 off with an exchange deal.
The amalgamation of the price cut, the bank offers and the exchange deal will let you get the Oppo Find N2 Flip for just Rs. 55999.
The Oppo Find N2 Flip flaunts aluminium sides and a matte glass back, which gets a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display.
It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset and supports 44W charging.
In optics, the 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. In front, it packs a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor.