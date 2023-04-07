Flipkart Bonanza! Get Samsung Galaxy S22 priced under 50000, don't pay 85999
Flipkart is hosting its Mobiles Bonanza sale. Among a list of tempting offers, the Samsung Galaxy S22 price has just seen an interesting cut.
Samsung Galaxy S22 is a compact smartphone with a 6.1-inch display. For powerful performance, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
For photography, it features a 50MP wide primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide sensor for photography.
The Galaxy S22 comes at an MRP of Rs. 85666 (as listed by Flipkart) for the 128GB storage variant.
Thanks to the sale, you can nab the Galaxy S22 for just Rs. 51890.
This means you can get a flat 39% off on this premium smartphone without having to worry about any bank offers or exchange deals.
However, there are also additional discounts available with bank offers too.
You can get 10% Cashback on a Samsung Axis bank Credit Card or 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
With the maximum discount on card offers, you will be further able to save around Rs. 5189 with 10% cashback.
This will help you to nab the Samsung Galaxy S22 for under Rs. 50000.