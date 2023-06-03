Flipkart cuts iPhone 14 price! Check hefty discount and what you need to pay

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 03, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

In this Flipkart deal on iPhone 14, the discount is quite large and the price may well be worth paying.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The iPhone 14 is a premium smartphone and one of the best handsets in the world currently.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

It has a 5-core GPU A15 Bionic chipset, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, a large camera sensor, satellite connectivity, crash detection mode and a big enough battery.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 price cut on Flipkart has been announced on the 128GB variant.

Photo Credit: pexels

The original iPhone 14 price is Rs. 79,900. After the price cut, you need to pay Rs. 67999.

The discount is available only for the Red colour variant. In case you want some other color, the price is Rs. 70999.

Photo Credit: Pexels

There is a bank offer available too. Payment through HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards can instantly save Rs. 4000, which will bring the iPhone 14 price to Rs. 63999.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

However, please note that the price may vary depending on the smartphone you intend to exchange.

Product Page
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 also has an exchange deal on Flipkart of up to Rs. 33000.

Photo Credit: pexels

The iPhone 12 packs an A14 Bionic chipset, and a dual 12MP camera, among others. 

Click here