Flipkart Deal Live! Grab iPhone 12 mini for just Rs. 29999
Now, you can buy Apple iPhone 12 mini with a huge price cut on Flipkart. The deal is live. Read here to know all about it. (Amazon)
Flipkart has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini. It is currently offering the smartphone for just Rs. 29999. (Amazon)
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, after the discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 29999. (Amazon)
Flipkart is offering the discount of 16 percent making the price of the smartphone fall to Rs. 49999. (Apple)
You can further reduce the price of iPhone 12 mini by applying exchange and bank offers available on Flipkart. (Amazon)
The E-commerce site is offering a massive exchange deal on the iPhone 12 mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 20000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. (Amazon)
Flipkart has also rolled out bank offers which can further reduce the price of the smartphone. (Apple)
Customers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. (Apple)
If paying that amount in one go is not possible, you can also avail the no-cost EMI option. (Apple)
The iPhone 12 mini is equipped with two 12-megapixel cameras that can take highly detailed images and runs on Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chipset. (Pixabay)