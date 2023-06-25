Flipkart discount! Bring home the iPhone 13 at this low price

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 25, 2023
 Now iPhone 13 can be yours at a very low price. Check out the details.

Flipkart is offering 16 percent discount on iPhone 13.

According to the Flipkart price listing iPhone 13’s original price is Rs.69900.

With the initial discount you can get it for Rs. 58499.

 You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying exchange and bank offers.

 On Flipkart you can also get up to Rs. 35000 off as an exchange offer.

It is important to note that the discount amount offered depends on the brand, model, and condition of the phone being traded-in.

 The deal doesn’t end here as the bank offers available also play a major role in the reduction of the price of smartphone.

 You can get a discount of Rs. 1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions.

On another bank offer by Flipkart, you can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. 

 iPhone 13 comes with Apple's flagship A15 Bionic chipset.

