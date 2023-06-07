Flipkart sale! Massive iPhone 14 discount rolled out; this is how much you will pay now
Photo Credit: Reuters
A massive iPhone 14 discount has been rolled out on Flipkart and to this can be added bank and exchange benefits too. The amount you will pay is quite low.
Photo Credit: Apple
Product Page
In this Flipkart sale on Apple iPhone 14, there is a massive 14% discount available.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 packs great cameras, has a smaller notch, and it will get the new iOS 17 when it is rolled out.
Photo Credit: Apple
iOS 17 will provide a huge number of new benefits and features that have not yet been rolled out.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 14 deal that is live on Flipkart is worth taking a look at. Its original price is Rs. 79900.
Photo Credit: Apple
This is on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14. Here’s what you will need to pay.
Photo Credit: Apple
The initial price cut reduces the amount that you need to pay for the iPhone 14 to Rs. 67999. This is an initial discount of 14 percent.
Photo Credit: Apple
If you include the amazing bank and trade-in offers too, you can drive down the price even more.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Flipkart exchange deal on old smartphones is worth up to Rs. 33000. But the exchange value depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Click here
In bank offers, you can get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions.