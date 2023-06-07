Flipkart sale! Massive iPhone 14 discount rolled out; this is how much you will pay now

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 07, 2023
A massive iPhone 14 discount has been rolled out on Flipkart and to this can be added bank and exchange benefits too. The amount you will pay is quite low.

In this Flipkart sale on Apple iPhone 14, there is a massive 14% discount available. 

iPhone 14 packs great cameras, has a smaller notch, and it will get the new iOS 17 when it is rolled out.

iOS 17 will provide a huge number of new benefits and features that have not yet been rolled out.

The iPhone 14 deal that is live on Flipkart is worth taking a look at. Its original price is Rs. 79900.

This is on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14. Here’s what you will need to pay.

The initial price cut reduces the amount that you need to pay for the iPhone 14 to Rs. 67999. This is an initial discount of 14 percent.

If you include the amazing bank and trade-in offers too, you can drive down the price even more.

The Flipkart exchange deal on old smartphones is worth up to Rs. 33000. But the exchange value depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

In bank offers, you can get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions.

