Forget Asteroids, this cosmic item may pose an even greater threat to worlds out there
Photo Credit: NASA
Asteroids generate fear about their immense destructive power. After all, an asteroid has been blamed for the extinction of dinosaurs. And they can very well have terrifying consequences for Earth.
However, there is a new cosmic object now on the horizon of humanity that may have even greater destructive power. Yes, a new threat to life on planets like Earth has been identified. We are talking of supernovae here.
Is Earth in danger? Find out what this Supernova survey revealed. The study is based on X-ray observations from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, Swift and NuSTAR missions, and ESA’s XMM-Newton.
NASA says supernova explosions may pose an even greater threat to other worlds than we knew.
In a survey, NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes studied over 30 supernovae and researchers found evidence for a deadly wave of X-rays that could last for decades.
This X-ray onslaught could damage the atmospheres of planets over 100 light-years away. Planets can be subjected to lethal doses of radiation.
Earth is in a safe space in terms of potentially harmful supernova explosions, but may not have been in the past.
When a supernova’s blast wave strikes dense gas surrounding the exploded star it can produce a large dose of X-rays that reaches an Earth-like planet months to years after the explosion and may last for decades.
Such intense exposure may trigger an extinction event on the planet.
If a torrent of X-rays sweeps over a planet, the radiation could severely alter the planet's atmospheric chemistry.
For an Earth-like planet, this process could wipe out a significant portion of ozone, which ultimately protects life from the dangerous ultraviolet radiation of its host star.
It could also lead to the demise of a wide range of organisms, especially marine ones at the foundation of the food chain, leading to an extinction event.