Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 04, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

We are sure that you have been left impressed by ChatGPT's capabilities. However, it is also likely that you have not tried too many other alternatives. Well, here is your chance to try 3 AI tools that may be better than ChatGPT at their task.

Photo Credit: pexels

So, if you think ChatGPT is one of its kind, then the answer is no. Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X. They are really fun to use and very effective at the same time.

Photo Credit: pexels

   Agent GPT: It is built upon GPT 3.5 architecture. It allows developers to create custom chatbots and AI agents. It works autonomously. With mind-blowing precision it automates tasks on its own when prompted.

Photo Credit: pexels

The most important part here is that it does not require detailed prompts. A simple elucidation of the goals should suffice!

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Jasper chat: It is a conversational chatbot that feels surprisingly like a human. It is your own conversational AI assistant, the kind of brother-in-arms that you have always pined for.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

It can be used to generate ideas, revise content and many other tasks. One can chat with Jasper simply like a co-worker or a friend.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Github copilot X: It is an AI powered software (coding) tool. It has chat and voice features in order to improve coding experience.

Photo Credit: NASA

It has chat features too and can explain codes and help coders rectify mistakes.

Click here