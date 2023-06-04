Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Photo Credit: Pexels
We are sure that you have been left impressed by ChatGPT's capabilities. However, it is also likely that you have not tried too many other alternatives. Well, here is your chance to try 3 AI tools that may be better than ChatGPT at their task.
Photo Credit: pexels
So, if you think ChatGPT is one of its kind, then the answer is no. Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X. They are really fun to use and very effective at the same time.
Photo Credit: pexels
Agent GPT:
It is built upon GPT 3.5 architecture. It allows developers to create custom chatbots and AI agents. It works autonomously. With mind-blowing precision it automates tasks on its own when prompted.
Photo Credit: pexels
The most important part here is that it does not require detailed prompts. A simple elucidation of the goals should suffice!
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Jasper chat:
It is a conversational chatbot that feels surprisingly like a human. It is your own conversational AI assistant, the kind of brother-in-arms that you have always pined for.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It can be used to generate ideas, revise content and many other tasks. One can chat with Jasper simply like a co-worker or a friend.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Github copilot X:
It is an AI powered software (coding) tool. It has chat and voice features in order to improve coding experience.
Photo Credit: NASA
Click here
It has chat features too and can explain codes and help coders rectify mistakes.