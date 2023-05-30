French Open deploys AI to fight off abusive comments against players on Twitter, Instagram and more
Tennis players at the French Open will get help against mean comments on social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.
A special computer program called artificial intelligence (AI), made by Bodyguard.ai, will block abusive words online.
It's meant to protect the players' feelings by getting rid of racist and homophobic comments.
The French Open boss, Amelie Mauresmo, likes this idea and says it will help the players concentrate.
Bodyguard.ai will give regular reports on mean comments and tell the organisers who's being mean, but private messages won't be touched.
This plan is meant to help with the stress that players like Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Sloane Stephens have talked about, Reuters reported.