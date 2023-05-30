French Open deploys AI to fight off abusive comments against players on Twitter, Instagram and more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 30, 2023
Photo Credit: AP

Tennis players at the French Open will get help against mean comments on social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo Credit: AFP

A special computer program called artificial intelligence (AI), made by Bodyguard.ai, will block abusive words online.

Photo Credit: AFP

It's meant to protect the players' feelings by getting rid of racist and homophobic comments.

Photo Credit: AFP

The French Open boss, Amelie Mauresmo, likes this idea and says it will help the players concentrate.

Photo Credit: AP

Bodyguard.ai will give regular reports on mean comments and tell the organisers who's being mean, but private messages won't be touched.

Photo Credit: AP

This plan is meant to help with the stress that players like Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Sloane Stephens have talked about, Reuters reported.

Click here