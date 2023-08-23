From ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to NASA's Artemis - the race to reach the Moon

Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the Moon and created history. Globally, various countries have been trying to land on the lunar surface.

From Chandrayaan-3, Luna-25 to Artemis, there are various Moon missions that have been carried out while others are being planned for take off all over the world.

These are the Moon missions, you should know about:

Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on 14 July and landed on the Moon successfully today.

It is way less expensive than its predecessors and other moon missions, which was about $75 million.

Russia's Luna: Russia’s Luna-25 was launched on August 11, 2023, but unfortunately, it crashed before it could land safely on the moon’s surface on August 20. This was the first  Russian Moon mission after 47 years.

Its main objective was  to land on the Moon's surface and remain there for one year to collect samples and analyze soil.

China's Moon mission: China is planning to send a crewed mission to the Moon by 2030 and to build a base on the Moon’s surface

China has invested billions of dollars in its space program to join the race to reach the moon along with USA and Russia.

NASA's Artemis: NASA's Artemis 3 mission is gearing up to send humans to the Moon in 2025.

Artemis 1 sent uncrewed spacecraft around the Moon in 2022 and  Artemis 2 is planned for November 2024.

