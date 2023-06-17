From MacBook Air to PlayFit Flaunt, check out these best Father's day gift ideas
Photo Credit: Play
Just a day to go for Father's Day and if you have not bought any gift for him, then start looking. And here we have curated a list of some of the best Father's day gift ideas for you from MacBook Air to PlayFit Flaunt.
Photo Credit: Play
These Father's day gifts span various product segments and include portable power banks, streaming devices to fitness bands, wireless earbuds, and a laptop. These are gifts that will surprise your dad.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Apple MacBook Air with the M2 chip offers lightning-fast performance, exceptional battery life and will get creative work done fast, boost productivity, and will even make for a great multimedia consumption experience.
Photo Credit: BoAt
boAt Airdopes 341 ANC Wireless Earbuds tout an immersive audio experience. It has active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, crystal-clear sound, ergonomic design, and touch controls.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick can upgrade your dad's TV experience as it provides access to popular services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ in 4K Ultra HD.
Photo Credit: mi
If your dad is someone who hates his phone or other gadgets to run out of power, then the Mi Power Bank Hypersonic portable charger with a whopping 20,000mAh battery capacity will be perfect for him wherever he goes.
Photo Credit: Play
Click here
The PLAYFIT FLAUNT is a fitness band for all those who want a healthier lifestyle. It has a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, step counter, and various sports modes. It touts a long battery life too.