From MacBook Air to PlayFit Flaunt, check out these best Father's day gift ideas

Published Jun 17, 2023
Just a day to go for Father's Day and if you have not bought any gift for him, then start looking. And here we have curated a list of some of the best Father's day gift ideas for you from MacBook Air to PlayFit Flaunt.

These Father's day gifts span various product segments and include portable power banks, streaming devices to fitness bands, wireless earbuds, and a laptop. These are gifts that will surprise your dad.

Apple MacBook Air with the M2 chip offers lightning-fast performance, exceptional battery life and will get creative work done fast, boost productivity, and will even make for a great multimedia consumption experience.

boAt Airdopes 341 ANC Wireless Earbuds tout an immersive audio experience. It has active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, crystal-clear sound, ergonomic design, and touch controls.

Amazon Fire TV Stick can upgrade your dad's TV experience as it provides access to popular services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ in 4K Ultra HD.

If your dad is someone who hates his phone or other gadgets to run out of power, then the Mi Power Bank Hypersonic portable charger with a whopping 20,000mAh battery capacity will be perfect for him wherever he goes.

The PLAYFIT FLAUNT is a fitness band for all those who want a healthier lifestyle. It has a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, step counter, and various sports modes. It touts a long battery life too.  

