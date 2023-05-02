From POCO X5, POCO M5 to POCO X5 Pro, get them all at attractive prices in Flipkart sale
POCO announces striking deals on its best-selling smartphones during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale between May 4-May 10. Customers can get their hands on POCO phones like POCO X5, POCO M5 to POCO X5 Pro, at attractive prices.
POCO X5 5G: It is the only smartphone under Rs. 15,000.
Users can expect a fast and responsive experience while using their devices and a stunning display that makes it perfect for streaming movies, playing games, or browsing the web.
POCO M5:This is the most power-efficient smartphone in its segment.
Available at just Rs. 8,999, it offers efficient scrolling and a vivid content viewing experience.
POCO C51: The latest C-series smartphone offers impressive specs for a high-quality mobile experience at just Rs. 6,999.
It provides seamless browsing and multimedia consumption experiences and a vivid content streaming experience.
POCO C55: It is designed to offer exceptional performance and features at an unbeatable price of Rs. 7,999.
The device can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.
POCO C50: It is a budget-friendly smartphone that comes with an impressive array of features for just Rs. 5,499.
The device is built to #SlayAllDay with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery that allows users to use their device for extended periods without having to worry about running out of power.
POCO X5 Pro 5G: It is designed to deliver a fast performance and a smooth and immersive user experience. POCO X5 Pro 5G is the first POCO smartphone in India to feature a 108MP primary camera sensor. The starting price of the device is Rs. 20,999.