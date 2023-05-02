From POCO X5, POCO M5 to POCO X5 Pro, get them all at attractive prices in Flipkart sale

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 02, 2023
POCO announces striking deals on its best-selling smartphones during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale between May 4-May 10. Customers can get their hands on POCO phones like POCO X5, POCO M5 to POCO X5 Pro, at attractive prices.

POCO X5 5G: It is the only smartphone under Rs. 15,000.

Users can expect a fast and responsive experience while using their devices and a stunning display that makes it perfect for streaming movies, playing games, or browsing the web.

POCO M5:This is the most power-efficient smartphone in its segment.

Available at just Rs. 8,999, it offers efficient scrolling and a vivid content viewing experience.

POCO C51: The latest C-series smartphone offers impressive specs for a high-quality mobile experience at just Rs. 6,999.

It provides seamless browsing and multimedia consumption experiences and a vivid content streaming experience.

POCO C55: It is designed to offer exceptional performance and features at an unbeatable price of Rs. 7,999.

The device can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

POCO C50: It is a budget-friendly smartphone that comes with an impressive array of features for just Rs. 5,499.

The device is built to #SlayAllDay with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery that allows users to use their device for extended periods without having to worry about running out of power.

 POCO X5 Pro 5G: It is designed to deliver a fast performance and a smooth and immersive user experience. POCO X5 Pro 5G is the first POCO smartphone in India to feature a 108MP primary camera sensor. The starting price of the device is Rs. 20,999.

