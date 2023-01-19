From Vivo T1, Motorola G62 5G to Samsung Galaxy F42, Check top 5 Smartphones under 20000
The list begins with the Samsung
Galaxy F23 5G, it is one of the best smartphones in the market so it
isn’t a surprise that they have excellent 5G smartphones even in the sub-20K
segment. (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the
Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. You can now buy
it on Flipkart for just Rs. 14999. (Flipkart)
The second on the list is Poco M4 Pro 5G, this Xiaomi’s
Poco series was launched as a flagship-killer line-up, which has now transpired
into excellent budget and mid-range smartphones. (Amazon)
The Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Helio
G96 processor with 6GB RAM. Capture stunning images with the 64 MP primary
camera in a triple camera system. Buy it for Rs. 16499 on Flipkart. (Flipkart)
The third smartphone which comes in the list is Samsung
Galaxy F42 5G, it is another amazing smartphone by Samsung which is a mid-range
smartphone which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G features a triple camera
system and a 5000mAh battery. Buy it now for Rs. 17199 on Amazon. (Samsung)
Fourth in the list is Motorola G62 5G, one of the
leading brands of smartphone in Indian Market. The Motorola G62 5G is powered
by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM. (Amazon)
You get a triple camera system with a 50MP primary
camera. There is a 16MP front camera too for selfies. Buy it now for Rs. 14999
on Flipkart. (motorola)
Last but not the least is Vivo T1 5G , It is
powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM. (vivo)
The Vivo T1 5G features a 6.58-inch Full HD+
display and a triple camera system. In terms of battery, it has a massive
5000mAh battery. Buy it for Rs. 15990 on Flipkart. (Vivo)