Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Google Maps Street View can help you explore any area across India in a 360-degree view. The view is simply fantastic.
How does it work? Google says Street View stitches together billions of panoramic images to provide a virtual representation of your surroundings on Google Maps.
Street View's content comes from two sources - Google and contributors, which enable people everywhere to virtually explore the world in a 360-degree view.
We have tried the street view for popular places in Delhi such as India Gate, Qutub Minar, Hauz Khas, and even rural areas near Narela and the results are almost like being there!
If you are wondering how to use Google Maps Street View, then here is a quick guide for you.
If you are using an Android phone or iPhone, then open the Google Maps app and search for a place you are familiar with.
Meanwhile, ensure that you enable the Street View layer at the top right corner. Blue lines on the Map indicate Street View coverage.
Now, simply scroll and select the photo labelled "Street View" or select the thumbnail with a Street View icon 360 photos.
To explore in Street View, just drag your finger on the screen or tap the compass and move with the help of arrows or double-tap the image.
After that you can go on a global virtual trip through Google Maps Street View and explore other towns and cities in countries that you would love to visit.