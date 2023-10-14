Gaganyaan mission test flight: ISRO sets date for crew escape system launch

Published Oct 14, 2023
Gaganyaan translates to "celestial vehicle" in Sanskrit. The Gaganyaan mission objectives include sending at least three astronauts, Gaganauts, into low-Earth orbit by the end of 2024. While the exact Gaganyaan mission launch date remains undisclosed, ISRO has some exciting news to share.

ISRO is all set to conduct the vital Gaganyaan mission test flight, evaluating the crew capsule's emergency escape system. This critical step will pave the way for the Gaganyaan mission with Indian Gaganauts on board.

Gaganyaan mission test flight, known as Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), will be instrumental in validating the Crew Escape System. The Gaganyaan mission test will commence on October 21.

Jitendra Singh, Deputy Minister for Science and Technology, confirmed the progress of preparations for the test flight. The announcement was made via ISRO's official communication channels.

ISRO plans to simulate the conditions of the crew module, ensuring it is ready for the real Gaganyaan mission. While the test version will lack pressurisation, it's a vital step in assessing safety.

The Gaganyaan mission test mission will use a single-stage liquid rocket, but the actual Command Module (CM) will be mounted on the 143-foot-tall Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3) rocket, certified for human safety.

R. Hutton, the project director of the Gaganyaan mission, confirmed that the larger LVM3 rocket is "human certified," meeting rigorous safety standards for crewed missions.

Through the Gaganyaan mission test module, ISRO will examine various mission aspects, including drogue parachutes for spacecraft stabilisation during re-entry and recovery systems. 

